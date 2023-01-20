All localities stepped up production and organized supply of goods to ensure sufficient supply of “vegetable baskets” during the Spring Festival

Cnr.cn, Beijing, January 20th (Reporter Liu Mengya) According to China Central Radio and Television’s Voice of China “News and Newspaper Summary”, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs predicts that during the Spring Festival, the supply of meat, vegetables, grain and oil in my country will be sufficient, which can fully meet the needs of the people. Consumer demand of urban and rural residents. All localities are making every effort to ensure the supply of products such as “vegetable baskets” during the Spring Festival.

Citizen: It’s time for the Chinese New Year, so I’m here to buy some New Year’s goods. There are a lot of things here.

The taste of the new year is getting stronger. In a supermarket in Guigang, Guangxi, many citizens come to buy new year’s goods.

Store manager Qin Xiufei: In the past few days, our supermarket has ushered in a sales peak, and we are also stocking up in advance to meet the needs of citizens.

In an agricultural product logistics park in Shouguang, Shandong, more than 300 varieties of vegetables are collected and transferred here every day, and sent to more than 200 cities across the country. The Agricultural Products Logistics Park has recently stepped up sampling and testing efforts to ensure the quality and safety of vegetables.

Merchant Zhang Wenxue: In order to cope with the extremely cold weather, we thicken non-woven fabrics and plastic sheets, increase the amount of picking, and ship every day to ensure the freshness of vegetables.

In the packaging workshop of the high-efficiency facility agricultural industrial cluster in Housishang Village, Nanhe District, Xingtai, Hebei, the staff are busy sorting and packaging freshly picked vegetables.

Chen Liqian, head of the planting department of Nanhe District Agriculture and Rural Bureau: We have established an agricultural technology guidance team to go deep into the fields to guide farmers in timely harvesting and ensure the market supply of vegetables.