[Epoch Times, September 12, 2022](Reported by The Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, various provinces and cities implemented severe lockdown measures on the grounds of epidemic prevention. In Jining City, Shandong Province, in order to achieve a “social cleanup”, according to local people, the government has made all close and sub-close connections, and even pulled away all other residents of the same building, and a large number of citizens were sent to surrounding cities.

According to the Jining Municipal Health and Health Commission, on September 10, Jining reported no new local confirmed cases, and 15 new cases of asymptomatic infections. At a press conference held in Jining City on the 10th, officials informed the city’s epidemic prevention situation. In addition, the official apologized that many citizens were imprisoned in quarantine during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

While the Jining official apologized to the citizens, a large number of Jining citizens have been forcibly transferred to other places for isolation.

According to the information disclosed by local citizens on the 11th, in order to achieve social zero, the authorities moved all the sub-close contacts, close contacts, asymptomatic infections, and positive cases to cities other than Jining that night.

Jining citizens disclosed on the Internet that there are many problems in the local epidemic prevention and control:

1. There is a serious shortage of living materials. Everyone is desperately trying to grab supplies in various communities and various apps, but they are still unable to grab them. There are many elderly people and children at home who do not use smartphones to grab shopping supplies, so they can only stay at home. Wait.

2. There is a shortage of anti-epidemic materials. Some communities have grabbed anti-epidemic materials, but they dare not let the materials into the community because there is no way to disinfect them. Due to the lack of anti-epidemic materials, volunteers in the community dare not continue to work.

3. The Jining government did not implement zoning management, and all residents of the same building that were officially identified as close, sub-intensive, or even not sub-intensive were taken away by the government indiscriminately.

4. Jining City was unable to place quarantined personnel, but sent all quarantined personnel to Linyi, Rizhao, Heze, Zaozhuang and other cities. There are also many citizens who were urged to put on protective clothing and took the elderly, infants and young children on the bus, but they were not sent to the isolation point.

5. The environment at the isolation point is poor, and even some citizens are resettled at the isolation point in abandoned factories, with dilapidated doors and windows, moldy bedding, and extremely harsh environment.6. The information is not open and transparent, and the nature of the authorities’ epidemic prevention has been questioned. Officials continue to report new cases, but the trajectories of asymptomatic infections and cases are not announced to the public, only the number is announced every day. In addition, the mayor’s hotline and other communication channels are not smooth, the information feedback channel is blocked, and people’s livelihood problems cannot be solved, and the official apology has become a superficial form.

In addition, on September 10, CCTV, the official media of the Communist Party of China, broadcast videos on various platforms to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Under CCTV’s live video, some netizens found that “thousands of people in Jining called for help, but no one cared”, and the topic of the Jining epidemic quickly disappeared from the hot search list.

In addition to calling for help from the citizens of Jining, Shandong who were blocked and charged, the citizens of Dongxing, Guangxi also called for help from the outside world. The city has been blocked for more than half a year.

As early as the beginning of this month, Caixin reported that China‘s new local infections involved 95 prefecture-level administrative regions in 23 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions. Currently, 33 cities, including 7 provincial capitals and 1 municipality directly under the Central Government, are under partial or full static management due to the epidemic, affecting more than 65 million residents.

According to statistics on September 1, 103 cities in 26 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China reported the epidemic, a record high since the outbreak in early 2020.

Tang Hao, a current affairs commentator, believes that the CCP has integrated the “zero-clearing” policy into the assessment of officials, and the CCP’s officialdom has changed since the “epidemic”. Prevention and control, but whether the seal is strict, the tighter the seal, the more timely and airtight, the more loyal you are. In other words, the outbreak has broken out, at least in this regard.

Responsible editor: Hu Yulong#