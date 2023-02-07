Julian Andres Santa

After two months of being crowned champion of the League for the first time in its history, Deportivo Pereira is preparing to play a new final, this time that of the two champions of the country last year, a contest known as the Super League, in which the Matecañas face Atlético Nacional, winner of the first semester of 2022. The first leg will be tomorrow at 8 pm at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, where a great colorful party is expected by the red and yellow fans.

Visitor entry is maintained

As is customary in the Perla del Otún, visitors are allowed to enter the bars, so tomorrow the members of Los Del Sur, the Atlético Nacional bar, will be able to enter the maximum stage of the Pereiranos, who must take into account the following security measures , like the other fans who will be present in the Olympic Village, where a full house is expected.

Security measures

1. Debris collection and cleaning operation around the stadium.

2. The gates of the stadium will open at 4 in the afternoon and entry will be allowed until 7 at night, one hour before the initial whistle.

3. Only adults of legal age may enter the popular stands, carrying their ID and prior biometric analysis.

4. Over 5 years old may enter the stadium.

5. The only badge allowed will be the team shirt, in no case rags, backpacks or briefcases. Heavy metal belts, bags of any kind, laser beam elements, bladed weapons and/or firearms, smoke jars.

6. There will be a fire brigade and a team of canines that will detect the gunpowder in the popular and income bars.

Ticket prices for the Super League

About: $30 mil

Oriental low: $60 thousand

Oriental high: $70 thousand

Low Western: $80 thousand

Western high: $100 thousand

Eastern Stage: $120k

VIP: $250k

How do both teams arrive?

Deportivo Pereira, local in the first 90 minutes of the final, reaches this commitment after having defeated Atlético Huila at home last Friday by a score of 2-1, thus adding their first three points in two presentations by the League. For its part, Atlético Nacional accumulates four points after defeating Once Caldas and drawing against Águilas Doradas. In their recent duel, they lost 1-2 as a visitor to Jaguares.

Given:

The second leg of the Super League final will be next Thursday, February 16 at 8 pm at the Atanasio Girardot.