"All the blame is on me" Lee Kang-cheol, bowing his head, returns to the WBC baseball team

The Korean baseball team, which was eliminated early in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC), has returned to Korea.

The baseball team returned to their respective teams after returning home through Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 on the afternoon of the 14th.

Coach Lee Kang-cheol said in an interview after returning to Korea, “The players prepared really well and the players practiced a lot as much as ever.”

“I am very sorry, and the players will be very sorry,” he said. “I would appreciate it if the players refrain from (criticism).

