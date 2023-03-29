Know in advance the holidays for the Easter holidays 2023 it allows you to better organize your free time, enjoy a well-deserved break from work and school and, why not, organize a trip with friends and relatives. Read on to find out which dates to mark on the calendar for the Easter holidays 2023 and which days schools are closed, region by region.

When does Easter come this year?

The Easter holidays 2023 they represent an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, and to enjoy a well-deserved spring rest. However, to better plan these holidays, it is important to be aware of the school closing dates and the religious festivities that characterize them.

In Italy, the Easter holidays may vary according to the region, religious holidays and the provisions of schools and, therefore, it is important to be aware of all this information in order to better plan the holidays.

Furthermore, knowing the new Easter 2023 holiday calendar can be important for those who wish to participate in the celebrations of Holy Week, which represents one of the most significant moments of the year for the Catholic tradition. This year Easter day is April 9, While Easter Monday (Easter Monday) is scheduled for April 10th.

Easter holidays 2023 and school closures

The calendar most awaited by parents and students is undoubtedly the one concerning the regional closing days for the Easter holidays 2023 at school. To facilitate the memorization of the most important dates, the closing dates of the schools and the reopening dates are indicated below.