Know in advance the holidays for the Easter holidays 2023 it allows you to better organize your free time, enjoy a well-deserved break from work and school and, why not, organize a trip with friends and relatives. Read on to find out which dates to mark on the calendar for the Easter holidays 2023 and which days schools are closed, region by region.
When does Easter come this year?
The Easter holidays 2023 they represent an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, and to enjoy a well-deserved spring rest. However, to better plan these holidays, it is important to be aware of the school closing dates and the religious festivities that characterize them.
In Italy, the Easter holidays may vary according to the region, religious holidays and the provisions of schools and, therefore, it is important to be aware of all this information in order to better plan the holidays.
Furthermore, knowing the new Easter 2023 holiday calendar can be important for those who wish to participate in the celebrations of Holy Week, which represents one of the most significant moments of the year for the Catholic tradition. This year Easter day is April 9, While Easter Monday (Easter Monday) is scheduled for April 10th.
Easter holidays 2023 and school closures
The calendar most awaited by parents and students is undoubtedly the one concerning the regional closing days for the Easter holidays 2023 at school. To facilitate the memorization of the most important dates, the closing dates of the schools and the reopening dates are indicated below.
|
Region
|
Start of Easter holidays 2023: school closing dates
|
End of Easter holidays 2023: School reopening dates
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Calabria
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Emilia Romagna
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Liguria
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Lombardy
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Lazio
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Piedmont
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Sicily
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Tuscany
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Tuesday 11 April 2023
|
Easter holidays 2023 in Veneto
|
Thursday 6 April 2023
|
Friday 8 April 2023/
Tuesday 11 April 2023
According to the calendar, the Easter holidays 2023 will last for approximately six dayssince the last day of school is scheduled for April 5 and the return for April 12, 2023.
As stated in the school calendar just seen, the Easter holidays 2023 in Veneto are scheduled until April 8. However, since it is the Saturday before Easter day, even in this region the days in which students will be at home and those in which they will return to school are the same as in the rest of Italy. Finally, even the regions not mentioned in the table provide for the same closures and reopenings of schools on the occasion of the Easter holidays.
Bridge arriving after the Easter holidays 2023
This year, theAnniversary of Liberation comes of Tuesday and, for this reason, some regions have decided to build a bridge by closing schools and reopening on Wednesday 26 April. The same goes for some offices which will probably also be closed on Monday 24 April, allowing workers a longer weekend.
For the moment, the regions that adhere to the long weekend of 24-25 April after the Easter holidays 2023 are as follows:
- Abruzzo;
- South Tyrol (Bolzano);
- Calabria;
- Campania;
- Friuli Venezia Giulia;
- Liguria;
- Molise;
- Puglia;
- from Val d’Ao;
Therefore, the Italian regions that have decided to dispose of the Liberation bridge they will allow students and, in some cases, workers too, to rest for a few more days and celebrate one of the most important holidays in the Bel Paese.
When does the Easter holidays start in 2023?
Easter holidays 2023 for schools begin on April 6th 2023 and end on April 11th 2023. In truth, Easter day is Sunday April 9th 2023, while Easter Monday (Easter Monday) is the day after, on April 10, 2023.
How long are the Easter holidays 2023?
Easter 2023 is April 9th. The duration of the Easter holidays 2023 for schools in most regions is 6 days (from 6 April to 11 April inclusive). As for the offices, they will probably go back to work as early as the Tuesday following Easter Monday, therefore on 11 April.
When are the Easter holidays 2023 Veneto?
The Easter holidays 2023 in Veneto begin on April 6th and end on April 8th (one day before Easter Sunday). Therefore, students will return to school on 11 April, the day after Easter Monday (Easter Monday).