On October 13, representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from Qinghai Province arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport by plane.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Haofu

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 14. Delegates attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China gathered in the capital Beijing from all directions of the motherland. As of the 14th, all delegations attending this conference have reported to the conference.

With solemn missions and sacred responsibilities, the delegates brought good news that in the 10 years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, all regions and fields have made remarkable achievements in the socialist modernization drive.

“The changes in the countryside have been earth-shaking!” said Yang Ning, Secretary of the General Party Branch and Director of the Village Committee of Jiangmen Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Since the start of the battle against poverty, the villagers have grown alpine fruits and ecological rice, creating a brand of agricultural products. , the waist bag bulged up a little. China has built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and the people in Jiangmen Village, like the poor people in other places, have successfully lifted out of poverty and lived a good life.

Representative Liu Baoxian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Beijing Ecological Environment Monitoring Center, said: “Beijing has achieved a permanent blue sky, and the citizens’ sense of ecological environment is getting stronger and stronger. As a witness, practitioner and participant of air pollution control, I am very proud. I can take this report card to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the past 10 years, my country’s ecological environment governance, especially the prevention and control of air pollution, has achieved remarkable results, and the concept of ecological civilization has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.”

Representative Chen Hao, Secretary of the Huzhou Municipal Party Committee of Zhejiang Province, said: “The world has undergone great changes unseen in a century, and the situation we are facing is more complex and severe. As the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the entire Party, General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party. The whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country have overcome many long-term unsolved problems, accomplished many long-term important events, and successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization. This extraordinary decade has fully demonstrated the Chinese characteristics of Xi Jinping’s new era to the world. The mighty force of truth in socialist thought.”

The deputies agreed that the extraordinary achievements of the Party and the country in the past 10 years have fully proved that the Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and established the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The common aspiration of the people of all ethnic groups in the country is of decisive significance to the development of the cause of the party and the country in the new era and to advancing the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will scientifically plan the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next five years or even longer. The delegates said that as the representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, they have a glorious mission and great responsibility, and they will definitely perform their duties conscientiously, and jointly turn this conference into a conference of unity, victory and progress.

“In the 10 years of the new era, I have seen with my own eyes that more and more children in mountainous areas walk out of the mountains through reading, realizing their personal dreams and making due contributions to the country and the people.” Deputy Secretary of the Party Branch of Wangmo County Experimental High School, Guizhou Province , Vice President Liu Xiuxiang said, “I will faithfully perform my duties as a representative, seriously participate in the agenda of the conference, speak well about the new changes that have taken place in mountain education in the past 10 years, actively offer suggestions for promoting the high-quality development of mountain education, and do my best to build a strong country in education. .”

After arriving at the station, Chen Zhixiu, a representative from the People’s Court of Chengdong District, Xining City, Qinghai Province, got busy and sorted out the materials of the grass-roots research before the meeting to make full preparations for attending the meeting. “What the people want is what the Party wants. As a representative of the Party’s 20th National Congress, I must take the people’s new expectations and aspirations for fairness and justice to heart, perform my duties wholeheartedly, and live up to the trust and trust of the Party and the people.”

“Rural revitalization has opened a new journey for Xiaogang Village.” Representative Zhou Qunzhi, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Village Committee, Xiaogang Village, Xiaoxihe Town, Fengyang County, Chuzhou City, Anhui Province, said, “I will concentrate on holding a good meeting, and tell the villagers to The yearning for a better life will be brought to the meeting in its entirety, and everyone will work together to move forward along the road of common prosperity.”

Concentrate on creating great achievements, and unite towards the future.

The delegates unanimously stated that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will surely draw a grand blueprint for China‘s future development, and further gather the majestic force of the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

On October 14, representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from Zhejiang Province arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport by plane.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Yichen

On October 13th, representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from Yunnan Province arrived in Beijing. This is Zhang Guimei’s (front) representative arriving at the station to report.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Bin

On October 13, representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region arrived at Beijing North Railway Station by high-speed rail.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Yuwei