all the ferment of the Asian continent and the prospects for the West From FinanciaLounge

The Chinese economy is in trouble. Beijing is trying to mend some rifts with the West, to find peace of mind with some trading partners. In the meantime, however, other Asian states are starting to appeal to companies. What scenarios are there for the United States and Europe?

The waltz is danced in two.

An elegant, almost pompous dance. And on the other hand it was born in 19th century Vienna, anticipating to the rhythm of music that same pompous elegance that will later be found in Klimt and Art Nouveau.

But let’s get back to us. Because the dance we want to refer to is yes as important as a valzer, but the dancers on the parquet are not two young Viennese, but the Asian and Western countries of today. It is not clear who leads the dance and who lets himself be led, also because it probably varies according to the moment. In this particular period, for example, China remained in the bain-marie for a while in the middle of the room, looking for a new partner to hold onto to continue dancing. You look at Germany, you look at France, and you even try with the USA, but you are having a hard time staying in time.

Strange, for someone who has long been used to doing the pace of many markets.

In the meantime, the music doesn’t stop and the world continues to play: cheap chords in D minor, string quartet. And while Beijing is in trouble, busy looking around, all around it there are new protagonists in the waltz of de-globalization.

PASSED CHINA

“On the wire” is certainly not a comfortable position to be in, not even in idioms. Except that Beijing and Washington seem to have gotten used to it by now. To the soothing signals of visiting Blinken in Chinesereplies Biden calling Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ and emphasizing the dragon’s economic difficulties…

