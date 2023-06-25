Home » all the ferment of the Asian continent and the prospects for the West From FinanciaLounge
News

all the ferment of the Asian continent and the prospects for the West From FinanciaLounge

by admin
all the ferment of the Asian continent and the prospects for the West From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Not just China: all the ferment of the Asian continent and the prospects for the West

The Chinese economy is in trouble. Beijing is trying to mend some rifts with the West, to find peace of mind with some trading partners. In the meantime, however, other Asian states are starting to appeal to companies. What scenarios are there for the United States and Europe?

The waltz is danced in two.

An elegant, almost pompous dance. And on the other hand it was born in 19th century Vienna, anticipating to the rhythm of music that same pompous elegance that will later be found in Klimt and Art Nouveau.
But let’s get back to us. Because the dance we want to refer to is yes as important as a valzer, but the dancers on the parquet are not two young Viennese, but the Asian and Western countries of today. It is not clear who leads the dance and who lets himself be led, also because it probably varies according to the moment. In this particular period, for example, China remained in the bain-marie for a while in the middle of the room, looking for a new partner to hold onto to continue dancing. You look at Germany, you look at France, and you even try with the USA, but you are having a hard time staying in time.

Strange, for someone who has long been used to doing the pace of many markets.

In the meantime, the music doesn’t stop and the world continues to play: cheap chords in D minor, string quartet. And while Beijing is in trouble, busy looking around, all around it there are new protagonists in the waltz of de-globalization.

See also  New emojis on Whatsapp – these 21 characters are now available to users

PASSED CHINA

“On the wire” is certainly not a comfortable position to be in, not even in idioms. Except that Beijing and Washington seem to have gotten used to it by now. To the soothing signals of visiting Blinken in Chinesereplies Biden calling Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’ and emphasizing the dragon’s economic difficulties…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

You may also like

Shooting in the street in the Naples district,...

Candidate for queen of El Carmen fainted on...

Brighton would look to sign Yaser Asprilla

Top search! I have to take a rest...

Missing young man was found dead in a...

Jovany’s resilient story: military victim of antipersonnel mine

Cuts in Under Armour. 50 employees fired

The PCA of the Trésor Mutiki Foundation preaches...

Silvestre Dangond’s son is dedicated to selling hot...

Bagnaia replies to Bezzecchi and repeats himself at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy