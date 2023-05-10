All the information about the 2023 Responsible Innovators Award — Business

The goals of Pact for work and climatethe renewable energy communities, the promotion of young talents. These are the themes at the heart of the IX edition of the Responsible Innovators Awardthe recognition of Region dedicated to business innovation experiences consistent with the objectives of the2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

From 1 June to 28 July 2023, projects by businesses of every sector and size, professionals, high schools and universities, as long as they operate with offices in Emilia-Romagna.

“With this award – said the regional councilor for economic development – Vincenzo Colla– we confirm once again this year the intention of enhancing the best projects carried out by the production, training and research system in achieving the strategic objectives indicated in the Pact for work and for the climate and in the Strategy 2030 of the Region. In this phase of transition ever faster towards the environmental and social sustainability it is extremely important to bring out the most virtuous realities of our territory that have moved in this direction, so that they can set an example for the entire Emilia-Romagna production system”.

The 2023 edition prize

Among the innovations introduced this year, that of Cer Award to highlight the communication, information, participation and animation initiatives of the territories of the renewable energy communities and of the Premio Youz, this year connected to‘European Year of Skills con initiatives also in Emilia-Romagna, for initiatives that favor the attraction and valorisation of young talents in Emilia-Romagna, in implementation of the new regional law.

It is confirmed the Ged Award (gender & equality) aimed at rewarding the best gender equality initiatives: the jury that will evaluate the applications will be able to award further prizes to highlight particular innovative initiatives such as, for example, the sustainability in fashion, the reduction of food waste.

The projects will be published in the volume Responsible Innovators

The winners of this 9th edition of the award will be announced during the awards event to be held by 31 December 2023. The Region will give wide visibility to the projects reported, making promotional videos of the most representative initiatives and publishing the volume Responsible Innovators 2023 which will contain a summary of the projects presented.

All those admitted to the prize will be entered in the‘list of responsible innovators (296.48 KB) and they may be invited to specific initiatives aimed at promoting and achieving the objectives contained in the Region’s 2030 Strategy.