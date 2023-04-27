All the men found in bags belong to Quevedo – Diario La Hora

UNCERTAINTY. Farmers in the area found the lifeless bodies, word of what was happening immediately spread.

Dozens of people arrived at the Quevedo morgue, this, after it became known that Five people were found dismembered in the La Bota sector, belonging to the Buena Fe canton.



Due to the state they were in, they could not be identified from the beginning, but with the passing of hours they were able to. The victims responded to the names of Edison Joao Pico Arellano, Carlos Romario Grove Pacho, Mario Joel Gonzalez Lara, Delbeth Loor Espinoza and Edison Stalin Tinoco Bazurto, all of Quevedo, according to versions of the National Police.

His relatives indicated that the young people had been missing since the night of Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Andrés Velasco, chief of the Good Faith Police, stated that it is presumed that the night of Wednesday July 26, 2023, Unknown persons would have gone to throw away the corpses to the La Bota compound, near the Fumisa compound. He explained that presumably it would be some revenge or retaliation issues.

He added that vcheck the security cameras in the area and surrounding places and that the case is investigated to find those responsible. (JO)

EL DATO El hallazgo se dio la mañana de este jueves 27 de abril de 2023.