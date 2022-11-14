Home News All the news for November payments and declarations
News

All the news for November payments and declarations

by admin
All the news for November payments and declarations

ServiceThe focus of the SOle 24 Ore

How to make the calculations for IRES and IRAP and the updated procedures based on the type of budget chosen

November is a busy month for the number and importance of payments and declarations to be submitted. To make life easier for taxpayers, Il Sole 24 Ore has created a precious focus with all the explanations to make the calculations for IRES and IRAP and with all the news and methods to be followed according to the budget.

Numerous other pages were instead dedicated to the regularization of errors and to in-depth studies on industry 4.0 and state aid.

All this precious work by the Sole 24 Ore experts will be published on the 16-page focus on newsstands Thursday 17 November 2022with Il Sole 24 Ore, at 1 euro over the price of the newspaper.

See also  Robot and know-how made in Belluno to recover the Nazi submarine, operation in the Norwegian Sea

You may also like

Caldiero – Dolomiti Bellunesi 0-1, the goal and...

Two women beat each other to death in...

He called Giorgia Meloni “bastard, the trial of...

Trade union communiqué of the cdr of the...

Domegge, the state road reopened after the crash...

Labor alarm: 534 thousand workers are missing, 80...

Farewell to Tianzhou-4!Tomorrow’s controlled re-entry – Fast Technology...

Pensions: quota 103 hypothesis, way out for 50,000...

Raid on houses in Zero Branco, video surveillance...

Bolzano, girl saves a man on the bus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy