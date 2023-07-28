Home » All the security measures that we have approved have worked
All the security measures that we have approved have worked

Political class

Jul 27, 2023, 9:45 pm

The head of the Nuevas Ideas fraction, Christian Guevara, stressed that all the security measures approved by the New Legislative Assembly have worked to improve the quality of life of Salvadorans.

“All the security measures that we have approved have worked,” Guevara explained.

The Exception Regime and the Territorial Control Plan have managed to increase security levels in the country, achieving the capture of tens of thousands of gang members nationwide.

