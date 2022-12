13 schools responded to the call with as many as 36 projects: the Belluno schools took home five prizes. They are the Art School of Cortina, the “S. Ricci” Middle School of Belluno, the “Vittorino da Feltre” primary schools of Feltre, the “Carmela Ronchi” of Vallada Agordina and the “F. Berton” Comprehensive Institute of Pedavena. They got eight thousand euros

