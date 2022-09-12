Original title: All walks of life in Kangding pay a moment of silence to the compatriots killed in the Luding earthquake

At 12:52 on September 12, the rapid and loud air defense alarm in the urban area of ​​Kangding cut through the sky, making it deafening, and the cars honked at the same time. The whole city of Kangding stood in silence for 3 minutes to mourn the “9.5” Luding earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8. compatriots killed.

In Love Song Plaza, citizens held chrysanthemums in their hands, bowed their heads in silence, and looked solemn. Citizen Jian Xiaopeng brought his five-year-old daughter to the square to attend the memorial ceremony. He said that he would do his best to continue to donate money and materials to the disaster area and support the reconstruction of the disaster area.

In Kangding City’s Neighboring Supermarket, at 12:52, consumers shopping in the mall stopped, and employees in the mall also formed a neat line in their work area. When the alarm sounded, all consumers, all The employees bowed their heads in silence.

In the sound of the alarm, the atmosphere on West Street was solemn, and the business owners put down their work, put their hands down, clenched their fists lightly, and bowed their heads in silence. Customers who came and went also stopped and observed a collective silence for 3 minutes.

“I feel very sad. May the deceased rest in peace, and we should cherish our hard-won life more.” Mi Hongying, the owner of Derong Rice Noodle Shop, told reporters with a solemn expression.

All cars on the Gongzhu Bridge and Xiangyang Street sections stopped and honked their horns collectively. Zheng Yufeng, who works in Kangding, is parking the car and honking the horn. She said: “My husband is from Luding, and he is currently fighting the earthquake in Luding. I will continue to pay attention to the post-disaster reconstruction in the future, and hope to do my part.” (Chuanguan News) · Ganzi observes Zhang Yingluo Rong Nima Yang Mengshuangwen / photo)

(Editors in charge: Zhang Huawei, Luo Yu)