In order to strengthen the awareness of network security, consolidate the main responsibility of network security, and build a network security defense line. A few days ago, the Provincial Forestry Bureau launched a cyber security publicity week with the theme of “Network Security for the People’s Cyber ​​Security Depends on the People”.

The Provincial Forestry Bureau requires that the new situation of network security should be complied with, and the awareness of the action of strengthening the forest through network information should be comprehensively enhanced. To establish a correct view of network security, always tighten the string of network security. Adhere to the simultaneous advancement of network security and informatization, better escort the governance of ecological space, and facilitate the development of forests and grasses. We must adhere to bottom-line thinking and tighten the network security protection net. Effectively improve the political position, constantly strengthen bottom-line thinking, raise awareness of risk prevention, always put security in the front, run through all links and the entire chain of ecological space governance informatization construction, and comprehensively improve the level of network security work. It is necessary to strengthen daily supervision and be a good network security gatekeeper. Regularly organize publicity and study, educate and guide party members and cadres to integrate network security awareness into their daily lives, strive to be network security builders, and be good information security “gatekeepers” on network nodes.

In addition, the Provincial Forestry Bureau requires efforts to improve the technical level of network-strengthening forestry. It is necessary to stand at the height of the province’s overall ecological space governance, focus on the “three-step” strategic vision, long-term planning, and systematic planning. We must also pay close attention to the actual work of the “five fronts”, “six fronts” and “five guarantees”, start with details and advance with precision. In accordance with the overall layout of the “14th Five-Year Plan for Forestry Development in Shaanxi Province”, the construction of the “1+N” cloud platform and data system should be accelerated, and efforts should be made to build an ecological space cloud platform service system for information exchange, data sharing, and safety and efficiency. We will go all out to do a good job in the cause of revitalizing forests and strengthening forests through Internet information, and make new and greater contributions to advancing into the deep green and building a beautiful Shaanxi.

Gong Weifang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press