all you need to know about it

Penis enlargement surgery is a medical procedure that has gained popularity in recent years due to the growing interest of some men in improving the size and appearance of their sexual organs.

Although it is an option for those looking to improve their confidence and sexual satisfaction, it is essential to understand what this procedure actually involves, its risks, benefits, and important considerations before making an informed decision.

Next, penis enlargement surgery is explained in detail, everything you need to know about it and the aspects that you should consider before undergoing this intervention.

What is penis enlargement surgery?

Penis enlargement surgery, also known as phalloplastyis a surgical intervention designed to increase the size of the penis in terms of length and girth.

There are different techniques to perform this surgery, but the two most common are:

1. Increase in length

In this technique, the surgeon releases the suspensory ligament of the penis to gain additional length.

This release allows a part of the penis that is normally hidden inside the body to extend out.

2. Increased thickness

To increase the girth of the penis, the surgeon may perform liposuction on donor areas of the patient’s body, such as the abdomen or thighs, and then transfer the processed fat to the penis to increase its girth.

Factors to consider before undergoing penis enlargement surgery:

1. Realistic expectations

It is essential that men have realistic expectations about the results of penile enlargement surgery.

Although there may be improvements in the size and appearance of the penis, it is not always possible to achieve a significant increase.

It is vital that patients understand that results can vary and that individual satisfaction can depend on multiple factors, including initial expectations.

2. Risks and complications

Like any surgery, phalloplasty carries risks and possible complications.

These can include infections, excessive bleeding, loss of sensation, scarring, asymmetry, deformities, and unsatisfactory results.

Patients should be aware of the possible risks and discuss them with their surgeon before making a decision.

3. Qualification of the surgeon

The experience and skill of the surgeon are crucial to the success of the surgery.

Patients should research and select a board-certified plastic surgeon experienced in penile augmentation procedures.

Reviewing ratings, testimonials from past patients, and consulting with different specialists can help you make an informed decision.

4. Physical and mental health

Patients must be in good physical and mental health before undergoing any surgery.

It is critical that candidates are thoroughly evaluated by a healthcare professional to ensure that there are no contraindications or medical issues that could interfere with surgery or recovery.

5. Recovery process

Penile enlargement surgery requires time to recover properly.

Patients must be prepared to follow the surgeon’s instructions during the recovery period, which may involve rest, restrictions on sexual activity, and the use of special bandages or devices to maintain the desired result.

6. Non-surgical alternatives

It is important to consider that there are non-surgical alternatives to improve sexual satisfaction and self-confidence, such as psychological therapies, specific exercises for the penis, and traction devices.

These options can be less invasive and offer satisfactory results for some people.

