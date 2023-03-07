news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MARCH 06 – Giovanni Minicucci, owner and founder of the gastronomy “Alla chitarra antica”, a historic activity in breaking latest news also known outside the provincial and regional borders, as well as by many tourists arriving from abroad, has died the quality of its products, starting from the “fiadone” from Abruzzo, and for the familiar and jovial atmosphere that one breathes upon entering the restaurant, now managed and animated by his son Claudio.



The history of the business, which is located in via Sulmona at the crossroads with via Trento, is inevitably also the story of its founder. A story of returning emigrants: Giovanni Minicucci, originally from Orsogna (Chieti), and Giuseppina D’Alonzo, from Collecorvino (breaking latest news), met and married in Belgium. After the wedding they decided to return to Abruzzo and in 1966 the adventure of “Alla chitarra antica” began, first only for Giuseppina, who worked there for a year, and then for both spouses, when they took over the workshop initially opened by Giovanni Iannucci , one of the first presidents of the Province, passionate about traditional cuisine.



Over the years the business has become a point of reference, attracting not only the inhabitants of breaking latest news, but also many tourists, who do not give up a ride to the restaurant to buy fiadoni or egg pasta.



The news of Giovanni’s death immediately spread throughout the city. His son Claudio, current manager of the restaurant, published a photo of his parents on social media – Giuseppina passed away in 2014 – writing “Hi dad, say hello to mom”.



“We express our closeness to the Minicucci family for the loss of Giovanni, pioneer of breaking latest news trade and founder of the ‘Alla chitarra Antica’ business – says the president of FenImprese breaking latest news, Mario Fagioli – A warm hug from all the management to Claudio of FenImprese breaking latest news“. (HANDLE).

