VILLORBA. «Sacrifice, unity and optimism», these are the first ingredients that the chef mentions Ivan Cendronthan with his sister Mirka manages the Trattoria Alle Castrette in Villorba, started by their parents Mario and Lidia Bettiol. “Mum and dad have a long history of catering”, Mirka recalls: “They first worked in the kitchens and dining rooms of the area on weekends and then, from the seventies, they managed” Al Scarpon “in Spresiano until 1993, when dad’s far-sightedness led us to this much more complex reality that also includes the hotel, to which we then added the adjoining residence ».

«And this while maintaining a family management», Ivano specifies «because in these almost thirty years our family has united in the strength and sacrifice that our parents have taught us with their example. Without ever saving energy and without ever ceasing to be optimistic, we have achieved results that we can be satisfied with, even in times that are not exactly as simple as the present ones “.

Ivano Cendron in room

Mirka further explains: «When, all four of us together, we decided to manage“ Alle Castrette ”, we chose to grow professionally. Personally I had followed studies directed elsewhere and for a period I worked in other contexts, even abroad. But then I felt the important call of the family and I faced specific training courses to “find my place” and today I am happy to take care of the reception and dining room, to have a direct and very rewarding relationship with people. In this I also had a great teacher in the family, my dad Mario, whose exuberance and availability is very recognized: even if he now enjoys the well-deserved rest, he is always a guide for all of us and his style is well imprinted in the our management “.

The previous experiences of the parents helped Ivano and Mirka to set their cuisine on traditional Venetian dishes and products. “And already while I was attending the Hospitality Institute I began to get to know them next to my mother Lidia” explains Ivano “She, who even now that she could rest is always available to provide her invaluable help in the kitchen, included many years ago in the our menu dishes that even today can never be missing, such as cod alla vicentina: despite being a dish not exactly summery, it was also in great demand during the last torrid month of August. But our most consolidated and extensive offer and if on the one hand it includes cuttlefish stewed or in black, eel, snails and sometimes even game, on the other we are often chosen for the raw and cooked fish we prepare even with particular techniques and combinations, but whose guaranteed freshness is highly appreciated even with just a few essential condiments ».

Although firmly anchored to tradition, Ivano is a curious cook and very attentive to news because, he emphasizes, «the kitchen needs constant updating. I have invested heavily in training courses in the great national cooking schools and to attend lessons from great chefs. As well as to always update our cellar, since I have been a professional sommelier since I was just over twenty and the food-wine pairing has always particularly interested me. And even today I continue to frequent large kitchens and large cellars to understand where the offer is going, as well as I always listen attentively to customers to understand the demand of an ever-evolving sector ».

Historical dishes, typical products, lots of fish and lots of contemporaneity: Ivano’s cuisine is therefore quite varied. And he underlines it: “At Castrette, in addition to the traditional” musts “, you can always find different dishes: in the season of red radicchio we decline it in a thousand ways, just as we do in the season of mushrooms or asparagus that we combine with lots of raw fish and cooked. And then we always look forward to autumn because the white truffle also arrives, which we like to include in fish dishes or to enhance variably in its many varieties ». But cooking and dining also mean much more for the Cendron brothers: “We are proud to be recognized not only as a restaurant but as an all-round welcoming place” they conclude.