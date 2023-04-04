The race of the tech giants for chatbots, which are based on machine learning and artificial intelligence, is in full swing. However, Google’s response to ChatGPT, whose technology Microsoft is already using in Bing and soon in Office products, got off to a bad start. The performance was anything but smooth. Employees of the company also went to court with Bard, as the offer was called (see ).

Accusation: Google used ChatGPT

Former Google employee Jacob Devlin, who has been working for GPT developer OpenAI for some time, has now raised a serious allegation. While working on Bard, the search engine company is said to have used the ShareGPT website and picked up answers from ChatGPT. That’s what the AI ​​expert told the news site The Information (paywall). Google’s development department responsible for Bard recorded complete conversations with ChatGPT and then used them to train their own chatbot. According to Devlin, this procedure was extremely questionable. He therefore informed Sundar Pichai, but the Google CEO did not listen to the criticism and left the company shortly afterwards to switch to OpenAI.

Google denies allegations made by former employee

Google allegedly stopped using ChatGPT data for training Bard some time after Devlin left. However, the company has largely rejected the allegations made by the former employee. “Bard is not being trained with any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT,” a company spokesman told The Verge with. However, the search engine company did not want to answer the question of whether this had happened in the past, but only referred to the earlier brief statement. Since the matter is thus one statement against another, the veracity of the allegation can neither be checked nor proven. But the accusation alone should be anything but beneficial to Google’s image.