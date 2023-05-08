Allegations against Imran Khan’s serving army officer unacceptable: ISPR

Pakistan Army says that Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has made irresponsible and baseless allegations against a senior serving army officer without any evidence.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said, “These allegations of extortion and malice are deeply regrettable and unacceptable.”

“This series has been going on for the past one year where officers of the military and intelligence agencies are being targeted through incitement and sensationalist propaganda for political purposes,” the statement said.

“We request the political leaders to take the legal route and stop making false allegations,” the ISPR statement said.

“The institution reserves the right to take legal action against false, misleading statements and propaganda,” the statement added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan recently accused a Pakistan Army officer of being involved in the attack on him.

Imran Niazi’s act of routinely maligning and threatening Pakistan Army and Intelligence Agency for the sake of petty political gains is highly condemnable. His leveling of allegations without any proof against Gen Faisal Naseer and officers of our Intelligence Agnecy cannot be… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 7, 2023

In this regard, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahaz Sharif said in a statement on Sunday that Imran Khan’s continuous accusations against the Pakistan Army and intelligence institutions are highly condemnable.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

The Prime Minister of Pakistan had said in a tweet that ‘Imran Khan’s accusation against Major General Faisal Naseer and the Intelligence Agency without any evidence cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated.’

Earlier, Pakistan Army Spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had said during a press conference last month regarding the criticism on social media that ‘social media and media talk against Pakistan forces, institutions and their officials. Chat is not only irresponsible and unwise but also unconstitutional.’

He said, “We also understand that some people are doing this in a personal capacity, but there are also some personal and political motives behind it and in some cases, agencies abroad have also become their tools.” have been.’