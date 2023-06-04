Allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

The band rejected allegations about a concert in Vilnius a few days ago on Twitter. According to SZ and a “Zeit im Bild” report, questionable incidents could also have occurred during a Vienna gig.

In the “Zeit im Bild” on Friday evening, an employee of the VIP area of ​​​​a Rammstein concert spoke anonymously. She reports on rooms in the VIP area that were used for “private activities” and had to be “cleaned afterwards”: “I saw girls leaving the VIP area and I’ve had a bad conscience about it for years.” , it said in the ORF report. The organizer of the current Rammstein tour, which will also take the band to Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium on July 26 and 27, did not comment on the allegations against the ZIB: “One has no insight into the cause.”

The Irish visitor to a Rammstein gig on May 22 in Vilnius had gotten this rolling in the past few days. She was specifically selected for a meeting with Lindemann. “The singer offered her alcohol and assumed that she wanted to have sex with him during a concert break. According to Shelby L., she refused, after which the singer became aggressive. Then her memory stopped again and again,” it says in the SZ report, in the course of which several women anonymously put similar memories on record.

Ex-girlfriend does not confirm allegations

Tillmann’s ex-girlfriend, the model Sophia Thomalla, reports on the allegations on Twitter. Although she has not yet expressed herself in detail since the most recent allegations, she is now sharing screenshots of musician Jadu Laciny’s Instagram story on Twitter, reports Focus.

Jadu Laciny, who was on tour with the singer in 2020, begins her statement by being able to speak for herself, but then defends the musician. “Not once during this very intense time” did she notice that someone had been drugged or forced to drink something. The Irish Shelby Linn claimed a few days ago that she was drugged at a “Rammstein” concert in Vilnius – and thus got the ball rolling, according to Focus.

The band, whose trademarks include stage shows with extravagant pyrotechnics and sometimes highly provocative lyrics, reacted on Twitter with the following statement: “Regarding the allegations about Vilnius circulating on the internet, we can rule out that what is being claimed happened in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigation into this.”

Band condemns assault

But in an Instagram post on Saturday, the band took a stand for the women who made the allegations. “We condemn any form of transgression and ask you: do not engage in public prejudice of any kind against those who have made allegations. They have a right to their point of view,” the statement said. “But we, the band, also have a right – namely not to be prejudiced either.” The allegations hit the band very hard and they are taken seriously.

The “Süddeutsche Zeitung” also talks about events surrounding a Vienna concert in 2019. A young woman speaks of possible border crossings on the part of Lindemann in a hotel room.

In the course of the developments, the German publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch ended its cooperation with Lindemann on Friday. The publisher had published the volumes “In still nights” and “100 poems” with poems by the Rammstein front man. “In the course of the current reporting, we became aware of a porn video in which Till Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women and in which the 2013 book published by Kiepenheuer & Witsch ‘In silent nights’ plays a role,” the statement said of the publisher.

