A lot of alcohol is said to have flowed and there were repeated invitations to his apartment. A university teacher at the Westfälische Hochschule Gelsenkirchen is said to have met students in such a way that they felt pressured. The professor is said to have repeatedly sought proximity.

Young man expresses himself in the WDR interview

The West German General Newspaper ( WAZ ) had first reported on the case. An editor of the newspaper started research about a year ago. “Some time ago someone who was allegedly affected contacted me. I had a fairly long and intensive conversation with him.” , according to the editor. In the meantime, she has spoken to six young men independently of one another. All raise similar allegations against the professor.

On Thursday he also WDR spoke to a young man who confirmed the allegations. For years there was a relationship of dependency between him and the professor due to his work at the university. Since he doesn’t want to give his real name, we’ll call him Paul. In the interview, Paul says: “He encouraged you, saw real potential. That was new for me. Then I realized: He wants something in return. Said, for example: I helped you, you can do something for me so that I’m not alone. “

We also ask Paul why he accepted the professor’s request and met with him privately: “Just because of the titles and the influence he had at the university, you felt like he could throw you in the way. He emphasized his influence in all directions.” The university teacher is said to have gone far. Shirtless push-ups are said to have been demanded of him. The professor also slept on the couch in a student’s apartment.

“I know that he then wanted a hug from this student. But then the professor only had Boxer shorts and T-Shirt an” says Paul. He criticizes that students could have been protected much better. “The student’s allegations about the professor’s transgressive behavior should have been investigated more closely at the time.” , he says. The professor’s actions bothered him so much that he had now started psychotherapy.

Attorney gives opinion

At the request of WDR the defendant’s lawyer initially stated on Tuesday (04.04.23) with the requirement to publish the statement in its entirety:

“Our client has neither sexually harassed students nor abused a power under his authority. The facts accused of our client, which are not true, do not constitute sexual harassment. In the WAZ inquiry there was no mention of this criminal liability. This allegation for the first time in the report to bring is journalistic abuse of power and illegal.”

dr Marcel Leeser, media attorney at the Cologne law firm Höcker

After the interview with Paul, we will confront the accused again on Thursday. Again comes an answer from his lawyer: “The behavior of our client was never sexually motivated, but rather exclusively study-related and friendly” the statement said.

Professor temporarily suspended

The management of the Westphalian University confirmed this WDR already on Tuesday that she has known the allegations since the end of last year. “A number of students approached me and described the allegations that were being made.” , says Bernd Kriegsmann, President of the university. He also reports that there are now other victims who want to say something about the accused.

The professor has been released from work since mid-February. Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated.

We will report on this topic on April 06, 2023 on WDR television: Local time Ruhr 7:30 p.m.