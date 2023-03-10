▲Dark and darker image. (Photo courtesy of Iron Mace website)

The battle for the truth is intensifying over the suspicion of unauthorized leakage of a game project that even led to a compulsory investigation by the investigative agency. Nexon is in the position that the new development project ‘P3’ was stolen in its entirety, and Iron Mace, the developer of ‘Dark and Darker’, claims innocence that it was “a game developed by itself from the beginning.”

According to the game industry on the 11th, Nexon predicted a hard-line response, saying, “We will observe the progress of the investigation and hold strict responsibility to all people and corporations involved in leaking and utilizing project information, both domestically and internationally.”

P3 is a new project started in July 2020 by Nexon New Development Headquarters. According to Nexon, at the meeting at the time, it was decided to create a dungeon crawler genre, and to create a player versus player (PvP) genre that combines the popularized first-person shooter (FPS) and role-playing game (RPG) genre with medieval fantasy concepts and proven metaplay. decided to make

During the process, Nexon found out that P3 project leader A took out files and development information including source code and build without permission. After launching a related investigation in July 2021, Nexon disciplinary dismissed Mr. A, and in August sued Mr. A for violating the Unfair Competition Prevention Act. After Mr. A was disciplinary dismissed, more than 50% of the project staff, which had been around 20 people, left the company.

Nexon claims that they developed ‘Dark and Darker’ based on the data taken out of Iron Mace. Nexon said, “Iron Mace was established in October 2021, so the alpha test was conducted in just 10 months based on the company’s establishment.” I can’t see it happening,” he said.

Iron Mace, on the other hand, countered by saying, “I have never used any inappropriate trade secrets.” Iron Mace said, “All development logs have been recorded from the beginning, and we also have a dense build video by date, and if necessary, we will prove our claim based on these records.”

In two raids, on January 20 last year and on the 7th of this month, all the contents of the source code, art resources, and planning documents were disclosed to the investigative authorities, and an explanation was added that there was no problem. Iron Mace emphasized, “Since there is nothing to hide, we will cooperate with the investigative authorities even if the 3rd and 4th seizure and search proceeds.”

Rather, Iron Mace refuted that Nexon is interfering with business through public opinion. Iron Mace said, “I doubt that the other party intends to interfere with business in this way.”

In the course of the confrontation between the two sides, it also happened that the representative email of Hive IM was included in the recipients of Iron Mace’s explanation email. The suspicion that Hive IM was involved in the background of this incident was amplified. However, Hive IM’s position is that it appears to be a simple mistake.