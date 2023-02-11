This man was requested for the crime of violent carnal access with a child under 14 years of age.

Uniformed officers of the Basic Criminal Investigation Unit, attached to the Protection and Special Services Section of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, who issued an arrest warrant against a 49-year-old resident known as “Care Yegua” in the Villa Nazareth neighborhood.

This person, who is requested for the crime of Aggravated Violent Carnal Access in Homogeneous and Successive Competition with a child under 14 years of age, was left at the disposal of the competent authority, who decided to release him.

The National Police invites citizens to immediately report any situation that violates the safety and well-being of children and adolescents through Police line 123 or ICBF 141.