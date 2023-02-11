Home News Alleged abuser in Neiva, was released
News

Alleged abuser in Neiva, was released

by admin
Alleged abuser in Neiva, was released

This man was requested for the crime of violent carnal access with a child under 14 years of age.

Uniformed officers of the Basic Criminal Investigation Unit, attached to the Protection and Special Services Section of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, who issued an arrest warrant against a 49-year-old resident known as “Care Yegua” in the Villa Nazareth neighborhood.

This person, who is requested for the crime of Aggravated Violent Carnal Access in Homogeneous and Successive Competition with a child under 14 years of age, was left at the disposal of the competent authority, who decided to release him.

The National Police invites citizens to immediately report any situation that violates the safety and well-being of children and adolescents through Police line 123 or ICBF 141.

See also  The adolescent, not the parent, decides on the vaccine, the reason of the Bioethics Committee

You may also like

This was the last days of Samuel Moreno’s...

Japan and South Korea have resumed entry visas...

They captured the alleged driver who ran over...

They close again alternate route between Cauca and...

Accidental Commission of the Coffee Region, hand in...

There will be a restriction on the movement...

They destroy machinery for the illegal exploitation of...

Most of those displaced to Medellín are from...

Nostalgia in Valledupar for the death of a...

Government postponed until Monday the presentation of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy