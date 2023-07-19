Alleged armed group burned bus on the Algeciras-Campoalegre highway

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, on the Algeciras-Campoalegre road, specifically in the place known as Los Corrales, a bus with internal number 0855, belonging to the transport company Coomotor, was set on fire by subjects apparently belonging to an armed group.

The bus that covered the route from Neiva to Algeciras, was intercepted by armed individuals on the second bridge of the aforementioned road, approximately 9 kilometers from the urban area. The criminals ordered the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle, alleging that they represented a dissident front, and later proceeded to set it on fire.

The bus suffered irreparable damage and was a total loss due to the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

At the moment, the authorities of the Huila department have not officially ruled on what happened.

It may interest you: Huila among the least violent against women

This fact, according to information known unofficially, would be related to retaliation for non-payment of ‘vaccines‘, a situation carried out by illegal groups in some sectors of the department.

This type of situation increases anxiety in the Huilense population, especially in municipalities historically hit by war.

They avoid extortion in Vegalarga

Last weekend, thanks to citizen collaboration through the Civic Participation Network, the Army’s Ninth Brigade, the Huila Military Gaula and the Police Gaula managed to neutralize the criminal plans of the Darío Gutiérrez front of the illegal armed structure Jorge Briceño, avoiding the payment of more than 200 million pesos in extortion fees in the village of Vegalarga.

According to investigations, this residual organized armed group had summoned approximately 30 people, including businessmen, merchants, farmers and other sectors, at the school in the village of Santa Librada in the village of Vegalarga in Neiva. Using pamphlets and intimidating calls, they tried to demand extortion payments to strengthen their illicit finances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

