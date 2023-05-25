Home » Alleged assassin confirms killing plan | > – News – Lower Saxony
News

Alleged assassin confirms killing plan | > – News – Lower Saxony

by admin
Alleged assassin confirms killing plan | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 05/24/2023 10:29 p.m


The trial is taking place in the Braunschweig district court, and a verdict is expected in early June.

In the trial of a planned contract killing in Wolfenbüttel, the alleged murderer testified on Wednesday. As a witness before the Braunschweig Regional Court, the man confirmed the plan to kill the two 69-year-old and 41-year-old women. At a first meeting, it was directly about the possible killing. According to the witness, 17,000 euros were handed over to him and further details were discussed during further discussions only with the younger woman. A third meeting was monitored by the police, which the 33-year-old had previously informed. Since then, the two women have been in custody. Both are charged with attempted incitement to murder. According to the prosecutor’s office, they wanted the daughter’s ex-boyfriend kill because of a custody battle permit. The 41-year-old defendant denies the allegations, her 69-year-old mother is silent.

Anytime to listen

Braunschweig Cathedral from above. © NDR Photo: Julius Matuschik

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3:00 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony.
8 Min

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Braunschweig | 05/25/2023 | 6:30 a.m

NDR Logo

See also  China joined the DEPA working group and formally established the Ministry of Commerce: will be fully prepared to join DEPA_Digital_Member States_Economic

You may also like

Your most important dates: In focus: McDonald’s, Biontech,...

Thief electrocuted while trying to steal TV

Marbelle attacks artists who asked Petro for help

When Xu Qin investigated employment in Harbin, he...

Awo performance Buga, application deadline for mayor election...

It is finished!

Tolima drew 0-0 with Argentine Tigre for Sudamericana

IRAWO partners with CANAL+ Côte d’Ivoire to promote...

Ten Valledupar restaurants were closed preventively for not...

“Integration of numbers and realities” opens up the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy