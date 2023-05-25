Alleged assassin confirms killing plan | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 05/24/2023 10:29 p.m

In the trial of a planned contract killing in Wolfenbüttel, the alleged murderer testified on Wednesday. As a witness before the Braunschweig Regional Court, the man confirmed the plan to kill the two 69-year-old and 41-year-old women. At a first meeting, it was directly about the possible killing. According to the witness, 17,000 euros were handed over to him and further details were discussed during further discussions only with the younger woman. A third meeting was monitored by the police, which the 33-year-old had previously informed. Since then, the two women have been in custody. Both are charged with attempted incitement to murder. According to the prosecutor’s office, they wanted the daughter’s ex-boyfriend kill because of a custody battle permit. The 41-year-old defendant denies the allegations, her 69-year-old mother is silent.

