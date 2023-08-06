Home » Alleged drug trafficker was captured in the municipality of Pailitas, Cesar
Alleged drug trafficker was captured in the municipality of Pailitas, Cesar

Alleged drug trafficker was captured in the municipality of Pailitas, Cesar

In the midst of patrolling in the department of Cesar, the National Police found the capture of Jaider Navarro, 26 years old, in the Incora neighborhood, in the municipality of Pailitas, for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics .

The man was found in flagrante delicto when he was passing through one of the streets of the neighborhood, transporting 20 transparent plastic bags that were sealed with hermetic material and 10 ballots in which there was a content with dusty characteristics, which due to the smell and color they presented, the agents stated would be “coca base”, which would have thrown a weight of 26 grams per package.

Due to the recorded facts, police officers proceeded to detect Navarro, informing him of his rights as a prisoner and leaving him at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office, where he will answer for the indicated crime.

