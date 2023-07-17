Home » Alleged Hollywood Gang Member Captured in Guatemala for Extortion and Illicit Association
Man Allegedly Linked to Hollywood Gánster Captured in Guatemala

The Specialized Criminal Investigation Division (DEIC) of the National Civil Police (PNC) in Guatemala has announced the arrest of Luis Miguel López Feliz, a 37-year-old man who is believed to be a member of the notorious Hollywood Gánster clique of the Barrio 18 gang. The arrest was made in the village of El Carmen, Santa Catarina Pinula.

López Feliz has been apprehended for the crimes of extortive obstruction of traffic and illicit association. He was found to have two arrest warrants, both dated July 6, 2023. He has been handed over to the relevant courts for further proceedings.

This latest capture brings the total number of arrests related to the Hollywood Gánster clique to 17. The apprehensions are part of an ongoing operation launched on July 11 this year, with the aim of combating contract killers and criminal organizations across the country.

In a separate incident, police officers in the city of Quetzaltenango located a vehicle in the Paraíso neighborhood, zone 1. The car, with license plate P999FHP and polychrome blue color, had been reported stolen on June 19, 2023.

The National Civil Police continues its relentless efforts to crack down on organized crime and maintain law and order within the country.

