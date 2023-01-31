An unfortunate fact of alleged institutional negligence occurs in the municipality of Rivera, where approximately 60 animals have been seized from two older adults in a state of poverty and abandonment.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

This situation that has been occurring since 2017, according to some animal rights leaders, has not been adequately addressed by part of the territorial entity and, therefore, the place has to be intervened periodically. Given this, from the Municipal Ombudsman, it was reported that all the corresponding actions are being carried out and work is being done in favor of this situation, but not before making it clear that some information that has been provided is wrong. Diario Del Huila tried to contact the municipal mayor, John Jairo Yepes Perdomo, but received no response.

Six years have not been enough for the Rivera Mayor’s Office, headed by John Jairo Yepes Perdomo, to take action on the matter in the face of a situation of abandonment and poverty that involves two older adults and more than 60 animals including dogs and cats.

According to animal rights leader Juan Diego Amaya, these two elderly people in a situation of extreme poverty and abandonment, with possible psychological disorders, have become hoarders of animals. In this specific case, not only is the fight for animals seized in terrible conditions, but also, clearly, for the elderly who live among the dirt and total clutter.

“They accumulate any amount of animals because irresponsible citizens abandon them and they capture them, but they don’t give them quality of life either. All the animals are with ticks and parasites, in a situation of malnutrition and tied up,” said the leader.

This is not the first time that the Ayúdame Association and Unit for the Protection of Animals and the Environment, better known as Asoanimales, has carried out an intervention together with the Environmental Police, accompaniment by the Rivera Ombudsman and Police Inspection. They have already made the respective local complaints and have taken charge of the dogs and cats that they have seized, however, the institutions have not done anything about it.

Thus, he expressed that, “We have requested the mayor and the family police station to please take them to the temporary home beyond Rivera, where at least they have a decent life and, additionally, that they be prohibited from having animals because an animal that falls into That house, unfortunately, is an animal that suffers and most likely dies.”

This would also be generating bad odors since, according to some neighbors, the corpses of dogs and cats come out of that place on the continent. This is how after several years this problem continues. To date, the responses have been null and what is clear is that the veterinary expenses of the animals increase, who are left in charge of the shelter to later be put up for adoption.

Misstatements?

Andrea Archipiz Díaz, representative of Rivera, specified that, that the number of animals that have been said is wrong and as a result of that, from the Municipal Ombudsman a preventive action was opened so that the offices in charge of the different guarantees of the right articulate to establish if the information that has been provided in the media is really true or not.

“I don’t know why the news wants to humanize the animals more and they are leaving us older adults as if a constitutional protection were being ignored. In the spirit of establishing this situation within my functions, I began the respective preventive investigation to find out what happened and regarding what this investigation reveals, I will take the respective actions, “said the municipal representative.

In this sense, he said that everything pertinent has been done to address this case, safeguarding the integrity of both the animals and the elderly. In addition, he highlighted that last year after a preventive action and as far as he is aware, interventions were carried out, that is, that older adults and animals were treated.

“If the investigation does not reveal negligence, I will use constitutional actions to request that the news be rectified and that the rights of the elderly be guaranteed because, in my view, the note did not have any restrictions against them and as I said there are difficult humanities and even though we can only accompany the processes”, he delimited, while making it clear, that there is a third older adult who goes out to work daily. Under this logic, it would all be about misinformation

Photo that would demonstrate animal abuse.

Nubia de Campos, executive director of the association for the defense of animals and the environment, help me, emphasized that, “As an association we have intervened in defense of animals that have no voice and we have also intervened for a better life for grandparents.”

Faced with what was expressed by the Municipal Ombudsman, he said that, “They never send us reports, but they may go and suddenly they have been cleaned, we do not say no, but those gentlemen who live in that abandonment and that is polluting for all. This is an old case, this is not a case from now. We are not here to fight with the mayor, nor with the representative, nor with the man over there, we want things to be done as they should be done”.