Alias ​​Chatarra, the alleged second leader of the Clan de Oriente, a criminal group that operates in eastern Antioquia and the south of the department of Caldas, was captured on March 14 in a joint operation carried out by the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) and National Army troops. This Tuesday, March 20, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation obtained a security measure in a prison against him, for his alleged participation in a concert to commit a crime, drug trafficking, illegal possession of firearms for civilian and military use, and threats. .

During the operation in the wooded area of ​​Samaná (Caldas), 858 grams of marijuana and 60 grams of cocaine were seized, in addition to being investigated for threatening residents and merchants of the municipality of Nariño (Antioquia) during an armed strike that population suffered between on February 10 and 13 of this year. Apparently behind that action would be the Clan of the East.

The presumed ringleader had managed to escape on February 17 from an operation carried out by the CTI with the support of the National Army, in the municipality of Samaná. In that action, short and long-range weapons, more than 450 cartridges and a fragmentation grenade were also seized. In the action, a 17-year-old adolescent was also apprehended and prosecuted. Alias ​​Scrap will be transferred to a jail to comply with the security measure while his judicial process progresses.

