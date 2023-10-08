Home » Alleged leader of the FARC dissidents captured in Caquetá – news
News

Alleged leader of the FARC dissidents captured in Caquetá – news

by admin
Alleged leader of the FARC dissidents captured in Caquetá – news

The Attorney General’s Office, together with the Gaula of the National Army, managed to capture Andrés Felipe Sánchez Rojas, alias Cristian, the designated leader of the Rodrigo Cadete structure of the FARC dissidents and alleged organizer of the collection of extortions in Caquetá .

This man would be responsible for imposing illegal quotas on merchants, ranchers, transporters and the civilian population of Cartagena del Chaira, Florencia, La Montañita, El Doncello and Puerto Rico (Caquetá). The economic requirements were intended to allow the development of economic activities or free transit through certain sectors.

During the first months of this year, alias Cristián would have ordered the distribution of pamphlets with death threats, as well as the installation of billboards with messages alluding to dissidents. Likewise, it was established that by direct instruction of alias Iván Mordisco, maximum head of the self-proclaimed General Staff of the illegal armed group, he was apparently appointed as administrator and coordinator of the illicit income obtained in Caquetá.

Alias ​​Cristián was captured along with one of his possible bodyguards, identified as Duván Mana Corredor, on the road that leads from El Paujil to El Doncello. In the procedure, 1 Galil rifle, 4 suppliers, 1 Prieto Beretta 9 mm caliber pistol, a supplier with 14 9 mm cartridges and 3 high-end cell phones were seized.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged those captured with the crimes of aggravated conspiracy; manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms; and manufacture, trafficking and carrying of weapons, restricted use ammunition, exclusive use of the Armed Forces or aggravated explosives. Those investigated did not accept the charges and must comply with a security measure in a prison.

See also  Ecopetrol delivered the paving of 3.23 kilometers of roads in Paz de Ariporo – news

Source: Attorney General’s Office

You may also like

“Thanks to Parliament, including emergency taxis and expensive...

Does oppression celebrate the Moroccan teacher?!

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Working to...

During the week of recess, the Parque Norte...

Chinese Tourists Granted Visa-Free Entry to Tunisia

Plastic also found in clouds and perhaps modifies...

Cho Yong-pil, ‘the best singer of our time’...

The Valuable John F. Kennedy Half Dollar: A...

How to take care of your skin properly?

Tunisia Implements Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Amidst...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy