Alleged leader of the FARC dissidents captured in Caquetá – news

The Attorney General’s Office, together with the Gaula of the National Army, managed to capture Andrés Felipe Sánchez Rojas, alias Cristian, the designated leader of the Rodrigo Cadete structure of the FARC dissidents and alleged organizer of the collection of extortions in Caquetá .

This man would be responsible for imposing illegal quotas on merchants, ranchers, transporters and the civilian population of Cartagena del Chaira, Florencia, La Montañita, El Doncello and Puerto Rico (Caquetá). The economic requirements were intended to allow the development of economic activities or free transit through certain sectors.

During the first months of this year, alias Cristián would have ordered the distribution of pamphlets with death threats, as well as the installation of billboards with messages alluding to dissidents. Likewise, it was established that by direct instruction of alias Iván Mordisco, maximum head of the self-proclaimed General Staff of the illegal armed group, he was apparently appointed as administrator and coordinator of the illicit income obtained in Caquetá.

Alias ​​Cristián was captured along with one of his possible bodyguards, identified as Duván Mana Corredor, on the road that leads from El Paujil to El Doncello. In the procedure, 1 Galil rifle, 4 suppliers, 1 Prieto Beretta 9 mm caliber pistol, a supplier with 14 9 mm cartridges and 3 high-end cell phones were seized.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged those captured with the crimes of aggravated conspiracy; manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms; and manufacture, trafficking and carrying of weapons, restricted use ammunition, exclusive use of the Armed Forces or aggravated explosives. Those investigated did not accept the charges and must comply with a security measure in a prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

