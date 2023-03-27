An operation carried out by the authorities, culminating in the capture of two presumed leaders of the structure of the Organized Armed Group ELN in the areas of Huila and Tolima.

After more than a year of rigorous investigations, the Neiva Metropolitan Police and the Intelligence group of the Army’s Tenerife Battalion, in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office, have managed to capture two alleged ELN leaders.

The first, 41-year-old Jorge Eliecer Murcia Herrera, alias “Mono Milton” or “Comrade”, was captured in the urban area of ​​the municipality of Florencia – Caquetá. It is believed that Murcia Herrera assumed the role of leader of the South Central Colombia structure of the GAO ELN in October 2022, after the departure of Jussef Morales Betancourt “SAUL”, who coordinated the entry of the aforementioned structure to the department of Huila and Northeast of the department of Tolima.

The second detainee is Maritza Gutiérrez Vanegas, alias “La Paisa” or “Maritza”, 48 years old, who was captured in the Bolivia village of the municipality of San Andrés de Tello. According to the investigative activity, Gutiérrez Vanegas is allegedly the head of the Terrorism Support Networks (RAT), being the ELN liaison in several villages in the municipalities of Tello and Baraya in Huila. In addition, it is suspected that she has also collaborated logistically with the structure in the area.

The police have also determined their alleged participation in the propaganda activity affiliated with this criminal organization, carried out in February 2022, when an ELN flag was placed and a Rampla-type Improvised Explosive Device (AEI) was installed in the sector. north center of the city of Neiva.

The capture of these two alleged ringleaders has been possible thanks to the material evidence obtained through interception of communications, interviews, recognition in a photographic album, transcripts, video analysis, link analysis, and selective search in databases. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has presented these elements before a guarantee control judge, who in the next few hours will define the legal situation of the detainees.