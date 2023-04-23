Alleged marijuana users caused chaos in the Valledupar Terminal: there are four detainees

At around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, several men who they were allegedly caught smoking marijuana They clashed with the National Police, causing chaos at the Valledupar Transportation Terminal.

The altercation began when the uniformed men were carrying outNo control work in the bay where they dispatch the buses and noticed the citizens consuming marijuana, which is why they requested a search.

“They told them that they were going to file an order to summon them for consuming said substance. inside the Transportation Terminal. They immediately became violent and in order to evade their responsibility, they proceeded to attack the uniformed officers, beating them on different parts of their bodies, thus obstructing public function.“, the authorities indicated.

Part of the confrontation was recorded in citizen videos who were on the spot. These show how the men resisted the police procedure and affected the service of the bus station.

However, the patrolmen received reinforcement from peers and they were able to capture four people, including three brothers.

These were identified as Carlos Andres Mendoza Restrepo, 21 years old, Jean Carlos Mendoza Restrepo30, Laura Mendoza Restrepo27, and Lenis Maria Rivas Orozco, 27 years old. All were transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The detainees were made available to the Prosecutor’s Office by the crime of violence against public servant. The victims were three uniformed men who provide their service at the Transportation Terminal.

EL PILÓN learned that on Sunday afternoon the accused will be presented before a guarantee control judge to the preliminary hearings for the legalization of the capture, the imputation of charges and the imposition of the seizure measure.

It was learned that the detainees reside in the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar and they were preparing to travel to the city of Bogotá with more relatives.