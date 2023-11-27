Home » Alleged person responsible for a homicide in Villavicencio goes to jail
The compelling evidentiary material collected by a prosecutor from the Life Unit of the Meta Section, allowed a judge to send Julio Enrique Rodríguez Mora to prison, allegedly responsible for murdering a man on July 8 in the El Delirio neighborhood of Villavicencio (Goal).

The situation occurred in a pool hall in the area where, apparently, the victim was attacked by the insured with a sharp weapon, causing his immediate death.

Through a court order, Rodríguez Mora was captured on November 16 on a public street in the La Reliquia neighborhood, in the capital of Meta, by investigators from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office with the support of the National Police.

Before a guarantee control judge, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of aggravated homicide, which was not accepted.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

