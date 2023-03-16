Home News Alleged sexual harasser of a minor captured in the MIO
Alleged sexual harasser of a minor captured in the MIO

The mass transportation system Cali witnessed one more chapter related to sexual harassment against a minor.

In videos circulating on social networks, scenes of this alleged case are detailed, in which passengers of the Massive Integrated of the West, on route E21, noticed a minor crying and in shock.

Apparently, the subject would have sexually harassed the young woman by cornering her against a hinged door.

Seeing the reaction of alarm and fear of the minor, passengers who witnessed the scene assaulted the man with the intention of helping the minor affected.

The alleged stalker, noticing the vehemence of the users of this MIO bus, nervously began to make excuses and ask for mercy to avoid being attacked denying the accusation he was receiving.

The Metropolitan Police was waiting for this E21 route at the Terminal Menga station, north of the city, to prevent the alleged aggressor from being lynched and to capture him.

The Mayor of Santiago de Cali confirmed that The subject is at the disposal of the authorities.

To the young woman and her relatives the Municipal Administration offered them psychosocial care by Children and Adolescents of the Cali Police.

“To those involved an intramural restraint measure was ordered for conspiring to commit a crime in a successive heterogeneous contest with abusive carnal access, sexual acts, aggravated violent carnal access with a child under 14 years of age and pornography with a person under 18 years of age,” said Jimmy Dranguet, secretary of the security office of the Mayor’s Office of Cali, in connection with the two disgusting cases that the city suffered.

MetroCali statement:

Metro Cali reported on the case of sexual harassment presented in the articles and stated that It would be processed before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

The transport company also said that it will request a copy of the surveillance cameras from the Temporary Collection and Technology Union. to clarify the fact against the minor who was traveling alone on the bus.

