Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Leader Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl to the United States

Alleged Leader of Sinaloa Cartel Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl to US

Culiacán, Sinaloa – Humberto Arredondo Soto, an alleged leader of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, has been apprehended by the Mexican Army and the National Guard in Culiacán, Sinaloa. Arredondo Soto stands accused of trafficking fentanyl to the United States and bringing weapons into Mexico, according to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena).

This arrest comes after Arredondo Soto’s criminal record in the United States and a formal indictment by the Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania for trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from Mexico to seven states in the US were brought to light.

The charges against Arredondo Soto include conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute five kilograms of mixed cocaine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Moreover, he is facing additional charges in the US, including using electronic communications for a drug transaction, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drugs for sale, transportation of drugs, and possession of narcotics.

The joint operation that led to the capture of the alleged criminal leader was conducted by the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

Arredondo Soto, considered to be the head of a criminal cell of the Sinaloa Cartel in Culiacán, had been hiding in the municipality of Culiacán after the US Department of Justice made the accusations against him public.

Intelligence work led law enforcement authorities to a building in the town of Guadalupe Victoria, municipality of Culiacán, where the alleged criminal command was believed to be operating illegal activities.

Arredondo Soto is also alleged to be the head of a criminal cell involved in kidnapping and smuggling various drugs from Mexico to the United States. Additionally, federal forces have linked him to illegal arms trafficking from the US to Mexico, supplying weapons to the Sinaloa Cartel.

During the operation, another alleged member of Arredondo Soto’s criminal cell was also arrested. Both individuals were found inside the building along with packages of possible synthetic drugs, firearms, cartridges, chargers, and vehicles.

The seized items have been turned over to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to aid in their ongoing investigation and to determine the precise nature and quantity of the drugs, as well as the characteristics of the weapons.

The arrest of Humberto Arredondo Soto marks a significant blow to the criminal activities of the Sinaloa Cartel. It highlights the successful collaboration between Mexican and US law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and organized crime.

