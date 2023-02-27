A case that has been going on for two years ended with a seizure measure held by the prosecutionagainst Martin Rangel Londoño Jaramillowho was nicknamed as ‘Witch of Buffalo’which was accused of the homicide of a 31-year-old woman in the municipality of Sopetran, Antioquia.

The investigative body issued a statement in which it spoke of the events, which would have taken place in September 2021in the middle of a healing ritual, in which the captured would have set fire to a part of the substance that he applied to the victim, composed of a flammable liquid based on alcohol, sulfur and camphor.

“The events occurred in the rural area of ​​the Antioquia municipality on September 16, 2021, when the person under investigation, in the middle of a healing ritual, would have anointed the victim with a flammable alcohol-based liquid.”wrote the Prosecutor’s Office, in the statement where he spoke of the events that occurred.

In addition to commenting on the substance with which the deceased woman would have been smeared, the prosecution spoke of how the unfortunate event happened: “The accused today, apparently, set fire to a portion of the substance that was on the floor, but the flames reached the woman, mother of four minor children.”

Among the details, the prosecution also commented that “The affected person had to put out the flames by herself”, to which the alleged murderer did nothing to change the situation. Then the statement mentions that the alleged witch decided not to take her to the hospital for medical attention.

Unfortunately, the woman died a week after the events occurred in the rural area of Sopetran in Antioquiasince it was known that the burns he had affected almost 70% of his body surface.

In the end, the prosecution talks about the capture of this alleged sorcerer, in Antioquia: “Londoño Jaramillo, 56 years old, was captured by the National Police and did not agree to the charges that the Prosecutor’s Office charged him for the crime of homicide with eventual intent.”