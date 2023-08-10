Alleged suspect of participating in the murder of Fernando Villavicencio died in the facilities of the Prosecutor’s Office

They murdered Fernando Villavicencio

The attack on presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio occurred after 6:00 p.m. on August 9, after a political rally north of Quito.

One of the alleged suspects in the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was reportedly wounded during the exchange of bullets with the candidate’s security personnel and taken to the Flagrancy Unit, north of Quito, reportedly died, the Attorney General’s Office reported. of the State, the night of this Wednesday, August 9.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, an ambulance from the Quito Fire Department confirmed the death and the Police, through its criminalistics team, would have already proceeded to carry out the removal of the body. Ex officio, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death, the reasons and who would be behind the crime.

From what is unofficially known is that the man was part of the three hit men who arrived on a motorcycle to attack the car that was approached by Villavicencio after a political rally in a coliseum located on Gaspar de Villarroel and Amazonas avenues, north of Quito.

After 6:00 p.m. this Wednesday, August 9, the criminal attack took place, which was apparently perpetrated by several hit men who were waiting for him outside the political rally. Witnesses say that the presidential candidate was shot several times in the head, once he entered the vehicle he was transporting. Villavicencio was rushed to a clinic located very close to Avenida Gaspar de Villarroel y Amazonas, the area where the attack took place, but due to the seriousness of his injuries, only his death was confirmed.

Initially, there is talk that the hitmen would have expected Villavicencio to approach the vehicle that would take him out of the rally and at the moment his body entered the back of the gray double-cab truck, from the opposite side one of the three occupants from the motorcycle he took out a weapon and unloaded on the humanity of the 59-year-old presidential candidate.

In the escape, the deceased today would have been captured by members of the Villavicencio security very close to where the deadly attack took place, as he fell off the motorcycle. The suspect would have put up resistance and they would have applied force to reduce him. The deceased suspect kept a flag of the Villavicencio movement on his body, which possibly allowed him to enter the area through which the followers of the presidential candidate were leaving. (THE UNIVERSE)

