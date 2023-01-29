Home News Alleged thief was captured in Neiva
News

Alleged thief was captured in Neiva

by admin

With the help of the community, authorities managed to capture Alexander Quesada. On South 24th Street with Carrera 5, uniformed Police officers managed to capture a man identified as Jonathan Alexander Quesada Yate, 27 years old, resident of the Alberto Galindo neighborhood, who was identified by the community as […]

The entry Alleged thief was captured in Neiva was first published in Diario del Huila.

See also  Borgo Val in Sarmede, from 400 inhabitants to only ninety. It is competing for 20 million to relaunch itself

You may also like

The health campaign that travels through Chocó communities...

Carlos Vives: what is the Disney series “The...

three bets to be energy and industrial leaders

Girl is murdered in Colombia at the hands...

600,000 railway passengers arrived in Beijing yesterday

Perspective. Yackeline Navarro, from boy scout to general

The Jinan Municipal Government portal website focuses on...

Urban Music Festival is scheduled in Quibdó

Rosita Rosado, Chin chin Oh pretty girl….

Hardcore Romance!China Space Station and Fuxing Surprise in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy