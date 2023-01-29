With the help of the community, authorities managed to capture Alexander Quesada. On South 24th Street with Carrera 5, uniformed Police officers managed to capture a man identified as Jonathan Alexander Quesada Yate, 27 years old, resident of the Alberto Galindo neighborhood, who was identified by the community as […]

The entry Alleged thief was captured in Neiva was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

