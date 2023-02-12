Home News allegedly responsible for the death of Lady Beltrán when he was captured
allegedly responsible for the death of Lady Beltrán when he was captured

allegedly responsible for the death of Lady Beltrán when he was captured

Last Friday the driver who allegedly ran over and ended the life of the cyclist appeared before the authorities Lady Beltran last January 28.

The subject identified as Jose Alberto Toncel Gutierrez, of 47 years, was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, after being captured by a court order issued by a guarantee control judge for the crime of homicide.

However, when hearing all his rights and why he was captured, Toncel mentioned that there was no need to handcuff him.

No, no, not for a moment, Mr. Official, if that’s what I come to introduce myself, there is no need to put on the handcuffs. I’m not denying myself”can be heard in the video.

He also emphasized that the authorities they were not capturing it, but he gave himself up. “I want it to be clear that I am not being captured, I am presenting myself to the authorities, I’m showing my face”, concluded.

