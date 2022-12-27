Wet inauguration, lucky inauguration: at the departure station of the Alleghe – Piani di Pezzè gondola lift, during the inauguration ceremony of the new high-tech facade, a spray of fresh snow fell from the top, wetting Mayor Danilo De Doni during his speech. The snow also fell on the Councilor for Tourism of the Veneto Region, Federico Caner, the regional councilor Silvia Cestaro and the president of the Province of Belluno, Roberto Padrin. However, the unplanned event did not spoil the ceremony: after an initial moment of understandable surprise, the four institutional representatives shook off the snow smiling and the mayor of Alleghe continued his speech (Radio Plus video)

