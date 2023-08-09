Allegri, ‘Juve are fine, Vlahovic and forwards are needed’ – News

“The team is doing well and is willing, it was a good test for everyone: we will try to get everyone in the best conditions for Udinese, there are the conditions for doing well”: the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, takes stock after the family test against the Under 23 team.





The transfer market is always at the center of attention: “The idea is to have Vlahovic and an important forward base – he explains – but there are economic assessments and the club must make them”. On the goals: “It would be important to be in the running for the Scudetto in March and we have to return to the Champions League, it’s too important for the Italian clubs” replied the Tuscan. And Kaio Jorge showed off at the Stadium: “It’s a pleasure to see him play, he’s been through hell with the injury but he’s held on and now we’ll have to figure out what the best path will be with him” he comments on the Brazilian.



