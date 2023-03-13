The ECDC Memmingen has the derby against the EV feet confidently decide for themselves on Sunday evening. In the end, the hosts won 5-1 in front of their home crowd. Already in the first third, the Memmingers were able to take a 2-0 lead against the guests from Füssen. Although it succeeded EV feet in the second third the connection hit to 2:1, in the further course of the game he sat down ECDC but then think through.

ECDC Memmingen currently on play-off place



For the ECDC With the win against Füssen, the important sixth place in the table is the first step, which would mean direct participation in the playoffs. The EV feet currently ranks 8th in the table.

The scorers



ECDC Memmingen – EV feet 5:1 (2:0/3:1/0:0) Goals: 1:0 (15th) Topol (Pekr, Johnston), 2:0 (17th) Dopatka, 2:1 (26th) Kaiser ( Dalldush, Seitz), 3:1 (29th) Marsall (Mastic), 4:1 (31st) Pekr (Harbor Judge, Mastic), 5:1 (32nd) Meisinger (Harbour Judge, Pekr, 5-4).