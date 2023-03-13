Home News Allgäu Derby: ECDC Memmingen wins home game against EV Füssen | all-in.de
News

Allgäu Derby: ECDC Memmingen wins home game against EV Füssen | all-in.de

by admin
Allgäu Derby: ECDC Memmingen wins home game against EV Füssen | all-in.de

The ECDC Memmingen has the derby against the EV feet confidently decide for themselves on Sunday evening. In the end, the hosts won 5-1 in front of their home crowd. Already in the first third, the Memmingers were able to take a 2-0 lead against the guests from Füssen. Although it succeeded EV feet in the second third the connection hit to 2:1, in the further course of the game he sat down ECDC but then think through.

ECDC Memmingen currently on play-off place

For the ECDC With the win against Füssen, the important sixth place in the table is the first step, which would mean direct participation in the playoffs. The EV feet currently ranks 8th in the table.

The scorers

ECDC MemmingenEV feet 5:1 (2:0/3:1/0:0) Goals: 1:0 (15th) Topol (Pekr, Johnston), 2:0 (17th) Dopatka, 2:1 (26th) Kaiser ( Dalldush, Seitz), 3:1 (29th) Marsall (Mastic), 4:1 (31st) Pekr (Harbor Judge, Mastic), 5:1 (32nd) Meisinger (Harbour Judge, Pekr, 5-4).

See also  Some banks in Shanghai resume business one after another - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

hypnosis alcohol | dr phil. Elmar Basse |...

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank did not...

“Composers are not important”: Iván Ovalle’s harsh message...

Li Qiang: China’s new prime minister’s “first show”...

Reports of further massacre of civilians in Myanmar

We reject the occupation policies in Jerusalem –...

EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Voluntary public takeover...

Installing more than 48 modern internal surveillance cameras...

Vox Populi, art is the voice of the...

Conveying the temperature of people’s livelihood, highlighting openness...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy