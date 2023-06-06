Alliance and Millionaires lead their groups

Colombian League

After four rounds of the home runs of the first half of Colombian soccer, Alianza Petrolera and Millonarios lead their respective groups and are set to be finalists, although they must ratify it in the remaining two rounds.

For group A, those from Barrancabermeja defeated Pasto 1-0 at home and climbed to the top with eight points, the same score as Nacional that beat Águilas as a visitor, although the aurinegros win the position by having +3 difference in goal, one more than the greens.

For their part, in group B, Millonarios beat América 2-1 at home and with 10 points, they already took five from the second, which is Chicó, so the Blues are one step away from being finalists.

The next day will be played as follows: Pasto vs Águilas; Chicó vs Millionaires; Medellin vs America; Oil Alliance vs National.