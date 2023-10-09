Alliance between Grupo Prodeco and the Postobón Foundation will benefit 149 families from Cesar with a mango production and marketing project

Prodeco Group and the Postobón Foundation signed a strategic alliance with the objective of strengthening community capacities of 149 families from the municipalities of La Jagua de Ibirico, El Paso and Becerrilthrough the promotion of projects mango production and marketing.

This alliance, in which $191 million are invested, benefits 149 families who are part of six farmers’ associations that receive support and accompaniment from Grupo Prodeco. In this way, the six associations will enter the Hit Social Postobón program, which will accompany them in the development of mango crops with the guarantee of the purchase of the fruit by Postobón.

As a first action, the Postobón Foundation will deliver 2,100 mango seedlings and will provide the associations with specialized technical assistance for two years, during which time they will develop the planting of plant material and receive technical, social and community support. In addition, They will be guaranteed the marketing of 100% of all the mangoes they produce in the medium and long term.

For its part, Grupo Prodeco will provide the associations with inputs for planting, payment of labor wages for planting and will provide socio-business support for two years.

The alliance seeks to build opportunities in an exercise of social responsibility within the framework of sustainability, which allows the strengthening of popular economies and the use of the region’s capabilities. For Grupo Prodeco and Postobón, it is key to make productive bets for the region and create opportunities over time.

The manager of Social Affairs of the Prodeco Group, Raúl Roys; the director of the Postobón Foundation, Catalina Echavarría, and the representatives of the six associations that will enter the Hit Social Postobón program (Asopropaso, Asopraps, Asobempre, Asopaab, Apetosca and Asojaguaib), formalized the alliance through a symbolic signature for the agricultural development of the Cesar department.

“The Prodeco Group’s social investment plan is based on an inclusive model aligned with the economic vocation of the region. “It is strategic to establish alliances with private companies and the community, which generate new opportunities and strengthen the capabilities of the region by promoting sustainable productive projects,” said Raúl Roys, Social Affairs Manager of Grupo Prodeco, while highlighting that Grupo Prodeco promotes social, economic and productive transformations that improve the quality of life of the communities.

“The Hit Social Postobón program continues to generate development in the regions with fruit growers. Today we arrive at Cesar, a department with high potential for organized mango cultivation, a market that is undoubtedly growing and has high demand, which can be developed with criteria of social inclusion.”noted Catalina Echavarría, director of the Postobón Foundation.

The community is a fundamental axis in the successful development of this alliance and thanks to the associative work to which mango cultivation is added today, capabilities for the generation of opportunities are included, as described by Victor Ávila, leader of the APETOSCA association of La Jagua of Ibirico. “We are very happy with this project. Thanks to Prodeco we have developed fish farming projects. Today we add mango to our land and we are going to continue down the path of continuing to believe in agriculture”, he concluded.

