During a press conference held by the Antioquia Governor’s Office to assess the public order situation in the municipalities of Argelia and Nariño, Governor Aníbal Gaviria revealed that, according to intelligence information provided by the Public Force, the dissidents of the Farc and the National Liberation Army (ELN) would have joined forces to fight the Clan del Golfo in the municipality of El Bagre.

According to the regional president, the alliance between the two illegal groups would have territorial control of the rural area of ​​the municipality of El Bagre, which is currently controlled by the ELN.

“I have intelligence information about ELN groups, which are, to a certain extent, in a type of agreement in that territory with part of the FARC dissidents, against the members of the Clan del Golfo and that has produced intimidation in the population. Apparently, as happens in these cases, some want to intimidate the population against an armed actor and others against the opposite. But, what has to be there is the public force to prevent intimidation and coercion against the civilian population”, indicated Governor Gaviria.

Immediately afterwards, the governor of Antioquia pointed out that this criminal alliance had triggered the acts of violence in the municipality of El Bagre, in addition to having generated an alleged massive displacement of inhabitants of the area.

“We have been told of a probable displacement, but we have no information that it has occurred. I have been in contact with General Arias, from the Aquiles Task Force, to reinforce the presence in the area and to guarantee the rights of citizens in Puerto López and El Bagre”, said the president of Antioquia.

Faced with the confrontations between the dissidents of the Farc and the ELN against the Clan del Golfo in El Bagre, Antioquia, the commander of the Aquiles Joint Task Force, Brigadier Eduardo Arias, confirmed that they are currently present in the municipality in order to guarantee the safety of the inhabitants, especially in the corregimiento of Puerto López.

“Here we are and we have managed to speak with the leaders and they have asked us as a National Army troop to accompany them and they (the community) have full support from the Army,” Brigadier Arias said through a video shared by social networks.

Merchants closed their doors to the public in El Bagre, Antioquia, due to threats

It is worth remembering that, due to the hostilities that have been registered between the dissidents of the Farc and the ELN against the Clan del Golfo in the municipality of El Bagre, in Antioquia, during the last weeks, the merchants of the corregimiento of Puerto López They were forced to close their businesses.

In dialogue with Caracol Radio, the mayor of El Bagre, Fáber Trespalacios, explained that the closure of the businesses occurred as part of a protest by the merchants against the various attacks that have been the victims of these criminal groups.

“It was a business initiative to close all the establishments as a protest against the attacks by these groups, we will continue to monitor how the situation progresses because there is already a presence of the public force,” the president of El Bagre told the Bogota radio station.

For his part, in an interview with the same outlet, the municipal representative, Juan Gabriel Rodríguez, warned that businesses will not resume their activities until there is an official pronouncement by the ELN, the dissidents of the Farc and the Gulf Clan. . “Some community leaders are mediating on this issue,” the official concluded. with Infobae

