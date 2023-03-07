Home News Alliance Française offers cultural activities from March 8
Alliance Française offers cultural activities from March 8

Asuncion, National Radio.-In order to celebrate the week of the French language and Francophonie, during the month of March, the Alliance Française will offer different cultural activities related to women’s rights, in addition to screening French films.

The agenda begins the week of March 6 to 12 with two workshops related to media and telematic violence in Paraguay and France by Vanesa Silguero Apuril, a lawyer specializing in Constitutional Justice and Human Rights, and Naïa Achéritogaray, a graduate in International Relations.

In addition, the film “La Colline où rugissent les lionnes” / “The Hill where the lionesses roar” will be screened, it will be screened at the institution’s facilities at 7:30 p.m.

This cycle of activities will end with the celebration of the French Language and Francophonie Week. On this occasion, independently produced films such as Jumbo (Belgium), Sanremo (Slovenia), El baile de la gacela (Costa Rica), Last dance (Switzerland), among others, will be screened.

Finally, on Saturday, March 25 from 3:00 p.m. in the Plaza Infante Rivarola, a gastronomic fair will be held, as well as the presence of artists such as the renowned French pop singer-songwriter Cléa Vincent.

