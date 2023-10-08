Alliance sinks into irregularity and falls again

Alianza surprisingly fell to Fuerte San Francisco 1-2 at the start of matchday 12 of Apertura 2023, played at the Ana Mercedes Campos stadium in Sonsonate.

The “Albos” suffered their second consecutive defeat in the tournament, while Morazán’s team achieved their fourth victory in a row.

Edwin Sánchez and Iván Mancía (own goal) scored for Fuerte San Francisco, while Emerson Mauricio scored for Alianza.

In the 19th minute, Edwin “Inter” Sánchez took advantage of a loose ball on the edge of the area and without thinking twice took an extraordinary volley shot that hit the corner of Mario González’s goal to score the 0-1 in favor of Fort San Francisco.

The goal surprised the “Albos” who could not find themselves on the Sonsonate stadium field.

A situation that Morazán’s team took advantage of to extend the advantage.

About minute 33, with an overflow from Jefferson Polio, he sent a cross into the area and defender Iván Mancía, in his attempt to clear it, deflected the ball into the back of the net, scoring 0-2 for the “Blue Warriors.”

Alianza tried to score a goal, but never found a way to break Morazán’s defense.

The only chance was in added time, after a series of rebounds in the area, Ezequiel Rivas took a shot wide of the visitors’ goal.

With the score 0-2, Fuerte San Francisco went into halftime winning.

For the complementary stage, Alianza came out determined to turn the match around.

About minute 47, Yerson Tobar sent a filtered ball to Emerson Mauricio who defined with a low shot before the departure of goalkeeper Jairo Guardado from Fuerte San Francisco to score 1-2.

After the goal, the “Albos” took control of the match and were close to reaching a tie.

But still there was no clarity when it came to creating chances

The strong San Francisco once again had control in the game and left perfect resistance in its defense.

But the desire to tie deprived the “Albos” of achieving the goal.

After 95 minutes of the game, Iván Barton declared the end of the match with a final score of 1-2 in favor of Fuerte San Francisco.

With the victory, the “Blue Warriors” provisionally reached second position with 22 points, while Alianza remained in sixth position with 18 points.

On the next day, Alianza will visit the Óscar Quiteño de Santa Ana to play against Club Deportivo FAS, for its part, Fuerte San Francisco will be home at the Correcaminos stadium in Morazán against 11 Deportivo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

