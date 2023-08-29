Home » Alliance to Combat Human Trafficking
News

Alliance to Combat Human Trafficking

Alliance to Combat Human Trafficking

It has been agreed installation of 35,000 security cards with a code QR in the seats of 153 aircraft from the airline Avianca.

The fight against human trafficking in Colombia led to a strategic alliance between the Prosecutor’s Office, together with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Renacer Foundation and Avianca. The main objective of this alliance is to combat transnational human trafficking through a novel initiative.

These cards will provide travelers with the opportunity to access valuable resources in the fight against human trafficking. By scanning the QR code, passengers will be redirected to the web page where they will find essential information and guidance on the issue of human trafficking. In addition, they can use the application ‘easy complaint’ of the Prosecutor’s Office to report if they are victims or have knowledge of any case related to this crime.

The selection of aircraft for this initiative is especially strategic. The flights to the 72 international destinations with the largest flow of citizens who could be at risk of human trafficking have been prioritized. These routes are known for their incidence in practices such as sexual exploitation, forced labor or services, as well as servile marriages and other forms of modern slavery, all of them flagrant violations of human dignity.

One of the most significant aspects of this inter-institutional alliance is its focus on preventing potential victims from leaving Colombia for transit countries or those where transnational trafficking networks operate. The strategy not only seeks to react to cases, but also to prevent them from materializing.

During the launch of this initiative, the Deputy Attorney General of the Nation, Martha Janeth Mancera, highlighted the results obtained in the fight against organizations dedicated to human trafficking. More than 180 organizations have been impacted in the last year through various strategies that include the disarticulation of financing and recruitment networks.

