Allianz bounces up from page 1

Allianz bounces up from page 1

The day before, the Insight said: “As before, the Allianz shares could now bounce back upwards in the area of ​​the 50 EMA and the support around 223.50/224.00 euros and face a continuation of the overarching upward trend. The shares could also be supported by seasonality. After the weak stock market month of September, prices are expected to initially rise at the beginning of October, before falling again in mid-October. The clearly rising Ichimoku cloud also indicates that prices will continue to rise in the long term for the Alliance titles.”

That was a good fit. The shares reached their daily low the day before at EUR 221.20 and then turned north again. Prices are expected to continue to rise. The price target remains at EUR 234.00.

