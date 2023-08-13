Allianz share: Juicy dividends exult, but a look at the past urges caution! page 1

Die Allianz (WKN: 840400), one of the world‘s leading insurance and financial services providers, has delighted investors with hefty dividends in recent years. The payouts have also increased over the years. They have increased from EUR 1.50 per share since 2000 to EUR 11.40 for the 2022 financial year.

However, record highs are still a long way off



However, a closer look at the company’s history shows that things have not always gone up. In particular, the problems around the turn of the millennium throw a spotlight on possible risks that investors have to deal with. What happened?

The base prospectus as well as the final terms and the basic information sheets can be obtained by clicking on the disclaimer document. Also note the further hints to this advertisement.

AKTIENWELT360 – RISK INFORMATION FOR FREE RECOMMENDATIONS Risk information for Aktienwelt360 Note: The recommendations published on the free site www.aktienwelt360.de are the results of both the employed analysts of Aktienwelt360 and freelance analysts. The recommendations represent the opinions of the analysts at this time and do not constitute personalized investment advice. If you would like personal financial advice then please consult an investment adviser. On these pages you will find risk information and the publications according to § 85 WpHG and Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) for all securities analyzes and recommendations from Aktienwelt360 regarding all companies that currently fall under this. These pages were last updated on January 5, 2023. Risk warning The investment recommendations from Aktienwelt360 contain selected information and do not claim to be complete. The analyzes are based on publicly available information and data (the “Information”) that are believed to be reliable. However, Aktienwelt360 has not checked the information for accuracy or completeness and does not claim the accuracy or completeness of the information. In particular, but not limited to statements, plans or other details contained in these analyses, relating to the companies examined, their affiliated companies, strategies, economic, market and/or competitive situation, legal framework conditions. Although the analyzes have been compiled with the utmost care, errors or incompleteness cannot be ruled out. Aktienwelt360, the shareholders and employees also do not claim the correctness or completeness of the statements, estimates, recommendations or conclusions that are derived from the information contained in the analyses. The investment recommendations do not constitute an offer or a solicitation to submit an offer to buy or sell a security. B. as a member of the supervisory board, are active in the companies mentioned in analyzes or have an investment position in them. Opinions contained in investment recommendations are subject to change without notice. All rights reserved. Declaration in accordance with Section 85 WpHG in conjunction with MAR and Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/958 (“DelVO”) The recommendations published on the free website www.aktienwelt360.de are the result of both employed and freelance analysts from Aktienwelt360. The recommendations are not “official” recommendations for the paid products of Aktienwelt360 GmbH, but represent the opinions of the analysts at the relevant time. Valuation methodology used in the article The valuation on which the investment recommendation for the analyzed company is based is based on generally recognized and Widespread methods of fundamental analysis, such as B. Discounted cash flow (DCF) model, terminal multiple valuation, peer group comparison, sum of the parts model or similar, common and widely used fundamental valuation methods. The result of this fundamental assessment is used as the basis of the recommendation, although it is also adjusted depending on the analyst’s assessment of possible industry changes, alternative possible future developments, corporate strategy outcomes, competitive pressures, etc. The analyst’s ultimate opinion should not be viewed solely in the model, but rather as the most likely outcome of many possible future outcomes. Regardless of the valuation method used, there is a risk that the investment result will not be achieved, e.g. B. due to unforeseen changes in demand for the company’s products, changes in management, technology, economic developments, interest rate developments, operating and/or material costs, competitive pressures, regulatory law, exchange rates, taxation, etc. For investments There are additional risks in foreign markets and instruments, for example due to changes in exchange rates or changes in political and social conditions. This elaboration reflects the opinion of the respective author at the time of its creation. A change in the fundamental factors underlying the valuation can subsequently result in the valuation no longer being correct. It has not been determined in advance whether and at what time intervals this elaboration will be updated. Additional internal and organizational precautions have been taken to prevent or deal with conflicts of interest. The results of the analyzes and the opinions of the analysts are not disclosed to the analyzed companies before they are published. All prices of financial instruments that are specified in the respective investment recommendation are closing prices on the stock exchange trading day preceding the respective publication date, unless another time is expressly stated. Investment recommendation: Expected development of the overall performance of the financial instrument up to the specified price target, according to the opinion of the analyst responsible for this financial instrument. Market Beaters: The stock’s overall performance is expected to outperform its respective benchmark over the next three to five years. Profitable: The stock’s overall performance is expected to grow less than its respective benchmark index, but more than zero, over the next three to five years. Negative: The stock’s overall performance is expected to fall over the next three to five years. Trading Rules and Disclosures by Analysts and Third Parties in Connection with Aktienwelt360 GmbH If an analyst (employee or freelancer) of Aktienwelt360 writes about a stock in which he or she owns a position or otherwise benefits, then this fact will be published at the end of an article or report mentioned. We have stock recommendations in our paid newsletters and we also disclose these recommendations when we write about them on our free website (aktienwelt360.de). To be fair to our paying members, we do not disclose these recommendations in our free content for at least 30 days from the time the recommendation was first published. After this 30-day period, we will also disclose these recommendations. In addition to the above requirements, we are subject to additional trading restrictions and policies. These restrictions require that Aktienwelt360 employees: – own at least ten clear trading days of each share they own. (Day trading isn’t allowed – as if we wanted to!) – Can’t write about a stock for a period of two full trading days before or after they’ve bought or sold a stock. – Must notify our Compliance Department if they buy or sell any stock, whether they have written about it or not. We also work with freelance writers who: – each stock they own and write about on Aktienwelt360 must have at least ten full trading days. – may not write about a share for a period of two full trading days before and after they have bought or sold it.

